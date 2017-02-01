Jan 31 Northern Blizzard Resources Inc
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of
condition in substantial issuer bid
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc -received proposal from
third party,whereby third party expressed an interest in
effecting a business combination with Northern Blizzard
* Says "special committee was formed to review proposal. No
agreement was reached and proposal has expired"
* Northern Blizzard-co has no indication as to third party's
current intentions, including whether third party intends to
submit additional proposal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: