Jan 31 Northern Blizzard Resources Inc

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc -received proposal from third party,whereby third party expressed an interest in effecting a business combination with Northern Blizzard

* Says "special committee was formed to review proposal. No agreement was reached and proposal has expired"

* Northern Blizzard-co has no indication as to third party's current intentions, including whether third party intends to submit additional proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: