Feb 1 TMK (Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya
Kompaniya) :
* Announces the launch of a fully-marketed secondary public
offering of up to 138,888,888 existing ordinary shares of the
company by its wholly owned subsidiary Rockarrow Investments
Limited;
* TMK shares to be offered in the price range of 74.5
roubles ($1.24) to market price, bookrunner says;
* The offering represents around 13.44 percent of TMK
shares.
* Net proceeds from the offering will be used to purchase
138,888,888 ordinary shares of the company from VTB.
* Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, Morgan Stanley
& Co. International plc and VTB Capital are acting as joint
global coordinators and together with Aton LLC as joint
bookrunners in connection with the offering.
($1 = 60.2230 roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)