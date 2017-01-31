Jan 31 Carbonite Inc
* Carbonite acquires Double-Take Software
* Carbonite Inc says aggregate purchase price for
Double-Take Software was $65.25 million
Aggregate purchase price for Double-Take Software was $65.25 million
Software was $65.25 million
$20.55 million was funded with cash on hand
and $39.2 million was funded through a revolving credit facility
at Silicon Valley Bank
Deal comprised of $59.75 million in cash
and $5.5 million in carbonite common stock, representing
approximately 332,000 shares
Sees Q4 SMB bookings $33.5 million - $34.0 million
million
Sees Q4 non-GAAP net income per share $0.10 - $0.13
$0.10 - $0.13
* Sees Q4 GAAP revenue $53.0 million - $53.5 million
Sees Q4 GAAP net loss per basic share $0.03 - net income per basic share of $0.00
$0.03 - net income per basic share of $0.00
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP revenue $53.5 million - $54.0 million
Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72 - $0.80
$0.72 - $0.80
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP revenue $232.5 million - $252.5
million
Sees FY 2017 SMB bookings $158.6 million - $170.2 million
$170.2 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $218.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $48.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
