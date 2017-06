Feb 1 Mnf Group Ltd :

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire Conference Call International

* CCI business is on track to earn $3.5m ebitda in fy17, a 17% increase on prior year

* MNF has funded acquisition by raising $18.6m

* MNF group is expecting to earn $22.3m EBITDA and $11.0m npat in fy17

* MNF would like to re-affirm its current organic earnings guidance for fy17

* CCI acquisition will be marginally EPS accretive in fy17