EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 1 Sirtex Medical Ltd
* Asx alert-foreshadowed Federal Court of Australia proceeding
* Statement of claim alleges breaches by company of its continuous disclosure obligations, and alleged misleading and deceptive conduct
* Alleged misleading arising out of a statement made by co on 24th august 2016, "double digit dose sales growth to continue in FY17"
* If foreshadowed proceeding is commenced, Sirtex will vigorously defend proceeding
* Received letter and draft of claim, foreshadowing commencement of representative proceeding against co in Federal Court of Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: