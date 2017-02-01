Feb 1 Myer Holdings Ltd :

* Refers to announcements concerning group proceedings commenced against company by Melbourne City Investments Pty Ltd

* Myer advises that MCI filed an application for leave to appeal decision of supreme court

* Myer believes that order made by supreme court was correct and will oppose application

* "Believes that MCI claim has no proper basis, denies any liability under it"