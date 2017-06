Feb 1 Siltronic Ag

* Says preliminary sales for 2016 of eur 933 million stable on prior-year level

* Says preliminary ebitda improves to eur 146 million (2015: eur 124 million)

* Says sales of at least eur 1 billion expected for 2017

* Says price negotiations are going well

* Says expects savings of around eur 20 million to eur 25 million in 2017

* Says anticipates negative exchange rate effects resulting from currency hedging in 2017

* Says effects should be in region of eur 10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: