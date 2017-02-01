Feb 1 Rieter Holding AG :

* Achieved an order intake of 905.2 million Swiss francs ($914.34 million) in the 2016 financial year. This represents an increase of 13 pct compared to the previous year

* FY sales amounted to 945.0 million Swiss francs (2015: 1 036.8 million Swiss francs) and as expected were 9 pct down on the previous year

* For the year 2016 as a whole, Rieter expects an EBIT margin of 6 pct and a net profit of 4.5 pct of sales

* Reorganization of the Ingolstadt site, Germany

* Concept envisages the reduction of around 220 jobs at the Ingolstadt site. At the end of December 2016, Rieter had 360 employees in Ingolstadt

* Productions shall be transferred to Rieter's Usti site in the Czech Republic

* Once the measures are complete at all affected sites, a cost reduction of chf 15-20 million is expected from 2019

* Anticipates that one-off expenditure in the mid-double-digit million range will be required for implementation purposes over the next two years Source text - bit.ly/2kf8van Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9900 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)