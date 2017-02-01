Feb 1 Peach Property Group AG
* Lifts earnings before taxes to 15 million Swiss francs
($15.15 million)according to preliminary 2016 figures;
residential portfolio reaches 3,150 units
* Positive outlook for 2016; continued focus on highly
profitable residential properties in German B-cities
* Rental income increased in 2016 by around 7 percent to
almost 9.2 million Swiss francs despite properties being sold in
amount of more than 120 million Swiss francs
* Is confident that it will continue its profitable growth
in current fiscal year 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9903 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)