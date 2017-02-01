Feb 1 Peach Property Group AG

* Lifts earnings before taxes to 15 million Swiss francs ($15.15 million)according to preliminary 2016 figures; residential portfolio reaches 3,150 units

* Positive outlook for 2016; continued focus on highly profitable residential properties in German B-cities

* Rental income increased in 2016 by around 7 percent to almost 9.2 million Swiss francs despite properties being sold in amount of more than 120 million Swiss francs

* Is confident that it will continue its profitable growth in current fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9903 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)