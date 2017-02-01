EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 1 Vita 34 AG :
* FY sales revenues increased in 2016 to a total of 16.2 million euros ($17.48 million)from 14.2 million euros achieved in commercial year 2015
* Expected EBITDA margin exceeds forecast for commercial year 2016
* Expected result based on preliminary unaudited figures will be at the upper end of the forecast range or slightly above it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: