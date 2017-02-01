Feb 1 Vita 34 AG :

* FY sales revenues increased in 2016 to a total of 16.2 million euros ($17.48 million)from 14.2 million euros achieved in commercial year 2015

* Expected EBITDA margin exceeds forecast for commercial year 2016

* Expected EBITDA margin exceeds forecast for commercial year 2016

* Expected result based on preliminary unaudited figures will be at the upper end of the forecast range or slightly above it