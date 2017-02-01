Feb 1 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd
Source text: [Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has informed
BSE that the Company is considering raising of funds through
various options of borrowings including by way of issue of
securities in onshore/offshore market on private placement
basis. Based on the market conditions the meeting(s) of Banking
and Finance Committee/Debt Issuance Committee will be held
during the current month ending February 28, 2017 to consider
and approve the terms and conditions of such borrowings]
