Feb 1 Roxas Holdings Inc

* Q1 consolidated net loss of 112.3 million pesos, versus net loss 124.8 million pesos

* Q1 consolidated revenue decreased to 1.5 billion pesos, from 2.7 billion pesos

* "Remain focused on achieving a significant increase in ebitda to 1.7 billion pesos this crop year"

* Forecast 1.5 billion pesos of capital expenditure to be undertaken this year

"Group's revenues are expected to accelerate in the coming quarters"