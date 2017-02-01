Feb 1 Koninklijke KPN NV :
* Q4 net profit 115 million euros ($124.0 million) versus
254 million euros year ago
* Q4 revenue 1.72 billion euros versus 1.75 billion euros in
Reuters poll
* Q4 CAPEX 298 million euros versus 308 million euros in
Reuters poll
* Q4 adjusted EBITDA 606 million euros versus 602 million
euros in Reuters poll
* KPN intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of
10 eurocents in respect of 2016
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2016
* Sees in 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance approximately 40-50
million euros impact from roaming regulation
* Sees 2017 CAPEX around 1.15 billion euros
* Sees 2017 free cash flow (excluding. TEFD dividend)
growing
* Sees 2017 additional cash flow via expected dividend from
15.5% stake in Telefónica Deutschland
* "Now starting the second wave of simplification program
which will deliver at least another 300 million euros run-rate
savings by end-2019"
