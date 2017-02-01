Feb 1 Sanofi :

* Says U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Xyzal() Allergy 24HR as an over-the-counter (OTC) treatment for the relief of symptoms associated with seasonal and year-round allergies

* Two formulations of Xyzal are now approved for OTC use - 5 mg tablets for ages 6 years and older, as well as 0.5 mg/mL oral solution for ages 2 years and older

