Feb 1 Julius Baer Gruppe Ag

* CFO tells news wires call January has so far has been ok in terms of client activity

* CEO says expecting that initiatives taken last year to help net new money growth will continue into 2017

* CEO says through hiring initiatives expect to be well within net new money target range in the years to come

* CFO says believe we're well capitalized to run our business

* Julius Baer CFO says would have to raise equity to fund larger acquisitions but there is nothing in the market at the moment, can still finance smaller acquisitions from balance sheet

* Julius baer CEO says regularization outflows should tail off in 2018 Further company coverage:

(Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)