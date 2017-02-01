Feb 1 Roche Holding Ag CEO says

* market conditions in diabetes remain difficult

* 2017 profit growth to only match sales growth due to investments in new products

* remains bullish about U.S. market amid price pressure

* expects Aphinity trial to read out in first quarter

* confident to launch Ocrevus in April following FDA approval

* 'overproportionally invested' in U.S. with genentech unit, recently opened factory