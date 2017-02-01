Feb 1 Basware Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 40.2 million euros ($43.32 million) versus 39.2 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating loss 4.0 million euros versus profit 4.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating result includes about 5 million euro costs related to personnel reductions as part of productivity programme announced in November 2016

* Says targets accelerated revenue growth during its strategy period 2017-2020

* Expects 2017 cloud revenues to grow by about 20 percent, and adjusted EBITDA at breakeven

* Proposes to annual general meeting that no dividend be paid for 2016