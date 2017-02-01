Feb 1 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd

* January total sales of 39,303 units versus 43,789 units last year

* Says January passenger vehicle sales of 20,096 units versus 22,088 units last year

* Says January domestic sales of 37,042 units versus 40,693 units last year

* January exports of 2,261 units versus 3,096 units last year

* Says January domestic tractor sales of 14,776 units versus 14,402 units last year

* Expect positive environmental factors in terms of higher rabi sowing and better MSPs will drive demand in coming months