Feb 1 Agrana Beteiligungs Ag

* Places first tranche of its cash capital contribution and together with Südzucker successfully completes institutional pre-placement

* Total of 1,316,720 new Agrana shares and 500,000 existing agrana shares held by Südzucker placed

* Offer price set at 100 euros ($107.78)

* Gross proceeds of 131.67 million euros for new agrana shares and gross proceeds of 50 million euros for existing agrana shares offered by Südzucker generated

* Free float increases to 18.4 pct