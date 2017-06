Feb 1 MTN Group Ltd :

* Will exchange its 51 pct interest in Nigeria Tower Interco BV, for an additional shareholding in IHS Holding Limited

* MTN's economic interest in IHS Group will increase from approximately 15 pct to approximately 29 pct

* Transaction is expected to close once new shares in ihs group have been issued during Q1 2017