UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Ok Zimbabwe Ltd :
* Says Willard Zireva, the Co's chief executive officer, will leave the Co on March 31, 2017
* Says Willard Will also step down from the board following his retirement
* Says appointment of Alex Edgar Siyavora as the Co's new chief executive officer with effect from April 1, 2017 Source : bit.ly/2kpvUIy Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources