Feb 1 CCL Products India Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 379.1 million rupees versus 189.6 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 2.17 billion rupees versus 1.60 billion rupees year ago

* Says decided to invest up to INR 300 million in Continental Coffee Pvt Ltd

* Says to set up different domestic tariff units for manufacturing of coffee in Andhra Pradesh Source text: bit.ly/2kfXs0x Further company coverage: