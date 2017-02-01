Feb 1 Acco Brands Corp :
* Acco Brands Corp- co's unit has entered into a third
amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of January 27,
2017
* Acco Brands-agreement provides for five-year senior
secured credit facility, consisting of EUR300 million EURO
denominated term loan facility
* Acco Brands Corp - agreement also provides for $400
million multi-currency revolving credit facility
* Acco Brands Corp- borrowings under revolving facility and
term a loan facility mature on January 27, 2022
* Acco Brands - agreement provides for a five-year senior
secured credit facility, consisting of an aud$80 million
australian dollar denominated term loan facility
Source text:(bit.ly/2kUIcFk)
Further company coverage: