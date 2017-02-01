Feb 1 Charter Communications Inc
* New York sues Charter Communications, Spectrum Management
Holding Co (formerly known as Time Warner Cable) over internet
service -- court filing
* Lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman in State Supreme Court in Manhattan
* Lawsuit accuses Spectrum of systematically defrauding and
misleading internet service subscribers by promising service it
knew it could not deliver
* Lawsuit says scheme ran from at least January 2012 until
now
* Lawsuit says scheme had two components: promising internet
speeds, and promising reliable access to online content, that
could not be delivered
* Lawsuit says examples of online content that Spectrum
could not deliver include Netflix, YouTube, Amazon.com website,
Facebook, and gaming platforms
* Lawsuit says Spectrum saddled subscribers with old
internet routers, and charged them for better ones, despite
"countless" complaints about slow speeds
* Lawsuit says Spectrum fraudulently induced at least
640,000 New York subscribers to sign up for high-speed plans it
knew it could not provide
* Lawsuit seeks full restitution, disgorgement of all money
resulting from the alleged fraud, civil penalties of $5,000 per
violation, and injunctions
* Lawsuit accuses defendants of "repeated and persistent
fraudulent conduct," false advertising, consumer protection law
violations
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel)