Feb 1 Trevali Mining Corp
* Trevali invests in Caribou mine future with new mining
fleet
* New investment in "future of its caribou zinc mine",
located in Bathurst mining camp of northeastern New Brunswick,
Canada
* Trevali to operate all aspects of underground mining
operation & Sandvik will be responsible and accountable for
maintenance of fleet
* Decision to transition to an owner-operated model that
will include procurement of a new underground mining fleet for
Caribou mine
* Committed to an about cdn$20-million investment through
partnership with Sandvik mining
* The new partnership with Sandvik mining is to supply and
maintain a full fleet of mining equipment for Caribou mine
operations
