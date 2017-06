Feb 1 Digital Turbine Inc

* Digital Turbine Partners with Axiata Digital on carrier billing platform integration

* Announced a strategic partnership with Axiata Digital, unit of Axiata Group berhad

* Digital Turbine Inc- launch of carrier billing platform integration is expected in first half of 2017

* Digital Turbine -will integrate carrier billing solution, pay with Axiata's mobile internet fulfillment exchange platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: