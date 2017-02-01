Feb 1 Sky Light Holdings Ltd -

* Expects to record a significant decrease in revenue by more than 46% for year ended 31 December 2016

* Board expects to record a significant decrease in net profit by more than 72% for year ended 31 december 2016

* Decrease in revenue for year ended 31 december 2016 was primarily due to significant reduction in sales of action cameras

* Decrease in net profit was primarily due to significant reduction in sales of action cameras