UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Robinson Europe SA :
* Management resolves to spin off an organised part of the company in the form of its sportive department
* The sports department value has been estimated at 1.0 million zlotys ($249,950)
* Robinson Europe plans to systematize its business model and focus on development of its core fishing segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0008 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources