Feb 1 Robinson Europe SA :

* Management resolves to spin off an organised part of the company in the form of its sportive department

* The sports department value has been estimated at 1.0 million zlotys ($249,950)

* Robinson Europe plans to systematize its business model and focus on development of its core fishing segment