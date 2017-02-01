Feb 1 Strides Shasun Ltd

* Strides Shasun Ltd says co had an aggregate working capital sanction of 1.55 billion rupees in year 2009 from IDBI Bank, part of consortium bankers

* Strides Shasun Ltd says facility was completely repaid and closed in april 2011

* Strides Shasun Ltd says co had no banking relationship with idbi bank since 2011