EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 1 Strides Shasun Ltd
* Strides Shasun Ltd says co had an aggregate working capital sanction of 1.55 billion rupees in year 2009 from IDBI Bank, part of consortium bankers
* Strides Shasun Ltd says facility was completely repaid and closed in april 2011
* Strides Shasun Ltd says co had no banking relationship with idbi bank since 2011 Source text - (bit.ly/2jWwNah) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: