* SRV to build completely new hospital in Central Finland - foundation stone laid in Jyväskylä

* Total construction value of new hospital in Finland is around 300 million euros ($322 million)

* When it opens in 2020, Central Finland Hospital Nova will replace all of functions of present central hospital

