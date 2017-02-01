Feb 1 Amaya Inc:
* Amaya makes additional payment on deferred purchase price
* Has made an additional payment of $75 million on its
outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its
acquisition of rational group
* Intends to pay outstanding balance over course of 2017
from unrestricted cash on its balance sheet and cash flow from
operations
* Remaining deferred purchase price obligation is
approximately $122.5 million
* Also made about $6 million advance payment of 3-months of
non-refundable late payment fees related to unpaid balance of
deferred purchase price
