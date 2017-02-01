UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Bayn Europe AB :
* Undersigns two Letter of intent (LoI) and expands its distribution partnership in Switzerland and Greece
* Signed LoI with a Swiss and a Greek company, Prochem AG and Paxman respectively
* Both LoI include distribution of Bayn solution product EUREBA and are effective from January 2017 for initial period of up to 6 months
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources