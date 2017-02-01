Feb 1 Ciber Inc

* Ciber inc -entered amendment with wells fargo bank na for company's asset based lending facility

* Ciber inc says amendment also adds or modifies conditions regarding, among other things, limitations on co's ability to borrow under credit facility

* Ciber - $1.2 million increase on cap on limitation in amount of intercompany advances co can make to fund working capital needs of international operations

* Ciber -amendment includes requirement co accept and deliver to wells fargo two or more letters of intent or expressions of interest concerning a financial transaction

* Ciber - loi required regarding financial transaction with net proceeds sufficient to repay all of outstanding balance under credit facility on or before feb 11