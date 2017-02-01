PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 1 (Reuters) -
* Hamilton Lane Inc files for IPO of up to $200 million - SEC filing
* Hamilton Lane Inc - Intend to apply to list its Class A common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "HLNE"
* Hamilton Lane Inc - J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley among underwriters to IPO
* Hamilton Lane Inc - Underwriters to IPO also include Goldman Sachs, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Wells Fargo Securities
* Hamilton Lane - Intend to use portion of IPO proceeds to purchase membership units in Hamilton Lane Advisors from certain of its existing owners
* Hamilton Lane - Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2jvLWRG)
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock