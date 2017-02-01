Feb 1 (Reuters) -

* Hamilton Lane Inc files for IPO of up to $200 million - SEC filing

* Hamilton Lane Inc - Intend to apply to list its Class A common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "HLNE"

* Hamilton Lane Inc - J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley among underwriters to IPO

* Hamilton Lane Inc - Underwriters to IPO also include Goldman Sachs, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Wells Fargo Securities

* Hamilton Lane - Intend to use portion of IPO proceeds to purchase membership units in Hamilton Lane Advisors from certain of its existing owners

* Hamilton Lane - Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2jvLWRG)