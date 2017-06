Feb 1 Leadmedia Group SA :

* Issues all BEOCABSA for the benefit of the Bracknor Fund Ltd. within the flexible bond financing in the amount of 3 million euros ($3.22 million) and issuance of a second tranche of OCABSA for a total of 0.5 million euros

* Appointment by co-option of Mrs. Mari Tangredi as a director, replacing Mr. Pascal Chevalier, who has resigned Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)