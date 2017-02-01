Feb 1 Acorn International Inc :

* Acorn International continues to defend its proprietary and licensed brands in China with win in trademark infringement dispute

* Received final ruling from Beijing Xicheng people's court holding in Acorn's favor

* Ruling indicates Taian Deang Trading must compensate co based on claim it had infringed co's trademark for Suyumei BBJ products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)