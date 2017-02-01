Feb 1 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc :
* Bed Bath & Beyond - acquired certain assets including
brand, website, certain ip assets and assumed certain
contractual obligations of chef central
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - does not expect acquisition to
materially impact its results of operations or consolidated
financial position
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - acquisition was for cash purchase
price of $1 million and incremental earnout payments potentially
aggregating up to $1.25 million
Source text - bit.ly/2ktviRZ
