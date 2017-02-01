Feb 1 (Reuters) -

* Bioceres S.A files to withdraw u.s. Ipo plans - sec filing

* Bioceres S.A says it does not intend at this time to pursue the contemplated public offering

* Bioceres S.A had filed for U.S. IPO of up to $80.5 million of its ordinary shares in Sept 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2kSPB8X)