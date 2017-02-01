Feb 1 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc
* Aviragen Therapeutics announces top-line results from
phase 2A RSV challenge study of bta585
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - overall safety profile of
bta585 was favorable and consistent across treatment groups.
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - there were no safety signals
observed for bta585 compared to placebo
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - plan to analyze full data set
once it becomes available and communicate plan for program in Q2
of 2017
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - no clinically meaningful
adverse trends in vital signs, clinical safety chemistry or
hematology laboratory results
