Feb 2 Public Bank Bhd :

* Q4 revenue 5.08 billion RGT

* Q4 net profit 1.48 billion RGT

* Q4 net interest income 1.80 billion RGT versus 1.65 billion RGT

* Board of directors has declared a second interim dividend of 32 sen

* "Operating conditions will continue to be even more challenging in 2017"

* CET1 capital ratio as at Dec 31, 2016 11.37 percent versus 10.89 percent, after deducting interim dividends

* Year ago Q4 net profit 1.49 billion RGT, revenue 4.93 billion RGT