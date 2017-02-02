Feb 2 Telenor
* will propose a total dividend of NOK 7.80 per share for
the financial year 2016 to the Annual General Meeting in May
2017
* Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average predicted a
dividend of NOK 7.72 per share
* The dividend will be split into two instalments of NOK
4.30 and NOK 3.50 per share to be paid in May and November 2017,
respectively
* The total ordinary dividends proposed for the financial
year
2016 is NOK 11.7 billion. The two payments will have separate
ex. dividend and record dates
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)