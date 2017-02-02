Feb 2 Telenor

* will propose a total dividend of NOK 7.80 per share for the financial year 2016 to the Annual General Meeting in May 2017

* Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average predicted a dividend of NOK 7.72 per share

* The dividend will be split into two instalments of NOK 4.30 and NOK 3.50 per share to be paid in May and November 2017, respectively

* The total ordinary dividends proposed for the financial year 2016 is NOK 11.7 billion. The two payments will have separate ex. dividend and record dates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)