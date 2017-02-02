Feb 2 Telenor Asa

* q4 revenues nok 33.1 billion (Reuters poll nok 33.42 billion)

* q4 adjusted ebitda nok 10.8 billion (Reuters poll nok 11.93 billion)

* says in 2017, telenor expects an organic revenue growth in range of 1% to 2% and an ebitda margin of around 36%. Capex to sales ratio excluding licences is expected to be 15% to 16%

* Ebitda before other items was negatively impacted by a provision of nok 0.3 billion related to a decision by swedish tax agency regarding vat treatment for 2013 and 2014. Excluding this effect, organic ebitda growth was 5%

* says based on financial results for 2016, board of directors proposes a dividend of nok 7.80 per share for 2016, to be paid out in two instalments.

* As a result of lowered growth expectations within us media advertising segment, an impairment of nok 1.0 billion has been recognised in tapad, which is included in other units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)