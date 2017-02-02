Feb 2 Artea SA :

* Project to issue a private bond for a maximum amount of 17 million euros ($18.3 million) by Foncière Environnementale Sainte-Victoire (wholly owned by Artea)

* Annual interest of 4.8 percent over 5 years

* Minimum subscription of 200,000 euros (2 bonds with a par value of 100,000 euros)

* Issue of first tranche of bond will be completed by April 4 at the latest