Feb 2 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Has received binding orders for subscription corresponding
to gross proceeds of 126,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($15.3
million)
* Transaction was upsized during bookbuilding, and
subscription price represents a 2.2 pct premium to closing price
on Feb. 1 2017
* Private placement was significantly oversubscribed
* Intends to use net proceeds of private placement to reduce
reinsurance as well as for general corporate purposes
($1 = 8.2112 Norwegian crowns)
