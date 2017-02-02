Feb 2 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Has received binding orders for subscription corresponding to gross proceeds of 126,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($15.3 million)

* Transaction was upsized during bookbuilding, and subscription price represents a 2.2 pct premium to closing price on Feb. 1 2017

* Private placement was significantly oversubscribed

* Intends to use net proceeds of private placement to reduce reinsurance as well as for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2112 Norwegian crowns)