* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 2 Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab
* Neurovive's new generation of sanglifehrin-based compounds demonstrate potent inhibitory effects on human epatocellular cancer cells
* Says preclinical data shows results from a recently generated model compound, in which the anti-cancer activity has been optimized, show up to 500 times more potent inhibitory effects on human hepatocellular cancer cells (in vitro) compared to the existing cancer drug sorafenib (a registered drug for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular harcinoma, HCC, a form of liver cancer)
* Says furthermore, this compound class also demonstrated anti-cancer activity in an experimental (in vivo) model of HCC, after oral as well as intraperitoneal dosing. The compounds were not toxic to normal cells and well tolerated in vivo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: