Feb 2 Techstep ASA :

* Datum AS has bought 11.3 million shares in Techstep, corresponding to 11.0 percent of Techstep share capital

* Following acquisition Datum will own 11.3 million Techstep shares directly, and 15.7 million Techstep shares indirectly as its unit Zono Holding AS has decided to distribute its Techstep holding among its shareholders

* Altogether Datum's holding in Techstep is to increase to about 27 million shares, corresponding to 26.3 pct of Techstep's share capital