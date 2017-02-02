UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 Bajaj Auto Ltd
* January total sales of 241,917 vehicles versus 293,939 vehicles last year
* January motorcycles sales of 211,824 vehicles versus 252,988 vehicles last year
* January commercial vehicles sales of 30,093 vehicles versus 40,951 vehicles last year Source text: bit.ly/2kTNsNp Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources