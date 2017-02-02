Feb 2 Telenor says:
* Our strategy will strengthen our cash flow generation and
support our commitment to deliver a growing dividend to our
shareholders
* Priorities for capital allocation remain unchanged, with a
solid balance sheet with net interest bearing debt to ebitda
below 2.0x and competitive shareholder remuneration
* Dividend policy has been slightly adjusted to "aiming for
year-on-year growth in ordinary dividend per share" (previously
50%-80% pay-out of normalized net income, with an aim for
year-on-year growth in dividend per share)
* In addition, buy-back of own shares and/or extraordinary
dividend pay-outs will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis
* Telenor's financial ambitions for period 2018-2020 are as
follows:
* - Year-on-year low single-digit organic revenue growth
* - Net opex reductions of 1 pct-3 pct per year
* - Capex/sales ratio of around 15 pct, excluding licenses
* - Year-on-year growth in ordinary dividend per share
