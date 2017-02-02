Feb 2 Emmi AG :

* Generated group sales of 3,258.8 million Swiss francs ($3.29 billion) in 2016, an increase of 1.4 pct compared with previous year

* In organic terms, i.e. adjusted for currency and acquisition effects, sales declined by 1.0 pct

* Emmi therefore maintains earnings forecast announced for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9902 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)