Feb 2 Nokian Tyres Plc :

* Q4 sales 460.7 million euros ($497.28 million) versus 442 million euros seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 EBIT 108.5 million euros (Reuters poll eur 104 million)

* Proposes dividend of 1.53 euro per share versus 1.50 euro per share year ago (Reuters poll 1.54 euro per share)

* Says Russia was biggest contributor to growth in sales in Q4

* Expects growth in 2017 to be moderate

* In 2017 net sales and operating profit are expected to grow by at least 5 pct compared to 2016

* Estimates that raw material costs will increase by approximately 15-20 pct for full year 2017 versus 2016

* Says has started to implement necessary price increases in order to maintain profitability